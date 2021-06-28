Visakhapatnam: District police seize ID liquor worth Rs 40.21 Lakh

Visakhapatnam: The district police destroyed a huge quantity of ID arrack at Madugula and Narsipatnam areas here on Monday.

Under the supervision of SP B Krishna Rao and Joint Director of Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) Rahul Dev Singh, special teams seized about 18,954.24 litres of ID arrack worth Rs 40.21 lakh and registered 2,715 cases in various police stations across the district.

District SP B Krishna Rao directed officers concerned to destroy the seized arrack kept in various police stations.

Nodal officers and DSPs K Praveen Kumar and P Srinivasa Rao monitored the destruction exercise.

Meanwhile, the SEB officers are creating awareness among the public on problems being faced by consuming arrack as a part of 'Parivarthana' programme.