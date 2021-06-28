Top
  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: District police seize ID liquor worth Rs 40.21 Lakh

Stocks of ID arrack seized by Visakhapatnam district police kept ready for destruction
x

Stocks of ID arrack seized by Visakhapatnam district police kept ready for destruction

Highlights

  • SP B Krishna Rao directs staff to destroy the seized arrack kept at various police stations
  • Under ‘Parivarthana’ programme, SEB officers educate people on the ill-effects of consuming arrack

Visakhapatnam: The district police destroyed a huge quantity of ID arrack at Madugula and Narsipatnam areas here on Monday.

Under the supervision of SP B Krishna Rao and Joint Director of Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) Rahul Dev Singh, special teams seized about 18,954.24 litres of ID arrack worth Rs 40.21 lakh and registered 2,715 cases in various police stations across the district.

District SP B Krishna Rao directed officers concerned to destroy the seized arrack kept in various police stations.

Nodal officers and DSPs K Praveen Kumar and P Srinivasa Rao monitored the destruction exercise.

Meanwhile, the SEB officers are creating awareness among the public on problems being faced by consuming arrack as a part of 'Parivarthana' programme.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X