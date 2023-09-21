Visakhapatnam: Fall prevention experience centre opened

Visakhapatnam: To raise awareness about safety precautions and reduce the risk of falling among the elderly at home, a Fall Prevention Experience Centre was set up at LV Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) on Wednesday.

Commemorating the ‘Falls Prevention Awareness Week,’ the experience centre was inaugurated by senior general manager (HR and Admin) at Aurobindo Pharma Ltd K Kamlakar Vitthal Reddy.

The institute offers a comprehensive range of specialised eye care services with a dedicated focus on the needs of the elderly.

Speaking on the occasion, director of the elderly eye care services of the institute Dr Avinash Pathengay and K Kamlakar Vitthal Reddy briefed about the overview of the dedicated elderly eye care services available at the LVPEI. Additionally, the LVPEI is also organising a host of activities such as old age home eye screening programmes, guest lectures’ for staff and patients, etc throughout the week.