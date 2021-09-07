Visakhapatnam: GIMSR creates awareness on eye donation

Visakhapatnam: To spread awareness about eye donation, GITAM Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (GIMSR) Hospital, Ophthalmology Department organised an awareness camp here on Monday.

Addressing the participants, the institution's pro vice-chancellor CV Rao said eye-donation was the noblest contribution towards the welfare of humanity. He exhorted the participants to register themselves at a registered eye bank for the donation.

Medical College principal Jyothi Padmaja, hospital medical superintendent Dwarakanath, deputy superintendent Vijayakumar, senior ophthalmologists T Jaya Raju, Veena Ben explained corneal blindness and uses of eye donation to the participants.

By donating eyes after death, a corneal blind person can see again through a surgical procedure known as corneal transplantation wherein the damaged cornea is replaced by a healthy cornea from the eye donor, they added.

The team of doctors from GIMSR and Mohsin Eye Bank gave insights into eligible eye donors, time constraints to be followed by the family members of the deceased for the process of the donation.

Around 100 participants pledged to donate their eyes. As part of the awareness campaign, organisers released pamphlets, posters to spread the message.