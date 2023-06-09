Visakhapatnam: IGZP organises coastal clean-up drive

Visakhapatnam: As the ocean covers 70 per cent of the planet and produces close to 50 per cent of the planet’s oxygen, organisations and institutions call for a concerted effort to join hands in conserving the oceans, consider sustainable practices and spread awareness marking the ‘World Oceans Day’ celebrated on June 8. Highlighting the theme ‘planet ocean: tides are changing,’ environmental activists, executives, officers, NGO representatives and students came together to build awareness on the seriousness of maintaining the ocean’s health and biodiversity.

In connection with this, Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) organised a coastal clean-up programme along the city coast.

Armed with a pair of gloves and carry bags, volunteers began picking up the litter at 6 am at RK Beach. Zoo curator Nandani Salaria emphasised the significance of collective action in addressing challenges faced by the oceans and highlighted the vital role of zoological parks in promoting environmental conservation.

Participants from diverse backgrounds, including government departments, NGOs, organisations, educational institutions teamed up to do their part to conserve maritime ecosystem.

Indira Gandhi Zoological Park issued participation certificates to all those who took part in the coastal cleanup exercise. Apart from Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation, institutions, associations, voluntary groups hosted awareness programmes.

As a part of the day’s events, Andhra University took up beach clean-up activity at RK Beach stretch till YMCA for about one-and-a-half-hour in the morning. The activity saw an active participation of students, research scholars and NSS volunteers from various colleges, including St Joseph’s College for Women, Gayatri Vidya Parishad, Visakha Government Degree College for Women, etc.,

The clean-up exercise was flagged off by Registrar V Krishna Mohan. He laid emphasis on the need to conserve marine ecosystems for future generations. 130 people took part in the programme, while 55-kg of debris was collected, segregated and handed over to GVMC. The event was held with the support of National Centre for Coastal Research, Ministry of Earth Sciences and Ocean Society of India.