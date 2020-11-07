Visakhapatnam: Many parents not prepared to send their wards to schools

Visakhapatnam: Despite the precautions considered and Standard Operating Procedures released for reopening the educational institutions across the State, 829 teachers and 575 students tested positive for coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh just a few days after reopening of schools.

With the count likely to go up in the coming days, the situation is not quite conducive for many parents as they feel reluctant to send their wards to schools even if it means for a few hours.

A majority of parents prefer online classes over regular ones as they find the former much safer than exposing their children to the risk of infection. "My daughter is in a crucial phase of academic life. She is in Class X and a topper. Since her mother also works in the same school, we are sending her to clarify doubts if any. But with strict adherence to safety protocols. Given the rise in the number of coronavirus cases, we do not know how long we can send her to school," says Koda Appa Rao, a sweet master.

Currently, students from classes IX to XII are attending half-day school on alternate days. Some of them say that being 'masked' for hours eventually makes them feel suffocated. "Not just suffocating but masks are inconvenient to don when we are communicating with our friends and teachers. Unless required, I am keeping my interactions minimal in the class and making sure the mask is rightly placed on my face," reasons K Niharika, a Class IX student.

However, school staff finds it rather difficult to monitor students all the time as they have their own set of targets to meet. "Most of the time, we find the masks dangling to the ears or below the chin of children. We do alert them to wear it appropriately but it is tough to keep an eye all the time," says a GVMC high school teacher.

With close to 1,500 teachers and students being tested for coronavirus across AP as on Friday, representatives of the Federation of Teachers Organisations appealed to the Commissioner of School Education to keep the schools open for half-day for the high school staff and allow them to continue with online classes for the students.

Given the current situation, a majority of parents are not favouring sending their wards to schools even if it lasts for a few hours on alternate days.