Visakhapatnam: NTPC Simhadri inaugurates FGD hot gas-in
NTPC Simhadri’s unit-4 inaugurated Fuel Gas Desulphurisation (FGD) hot gas-in system with the assistance of a booster fan, recirculation pumps, agitators, and auxiliary systems while operating at a unit load of 300 MW.
It was inaugurated by SK Sinha, Head of Project, Simhadri, along with DP Patra, GM, Operations and Maintenance, Santosh Kumar Jha, GM, Project, Mathew E Kovoor, GM, Maintenance, among others and GE officials.
