Visakhapatnam: Residents of Gavarapeta oppose construction of Primary Health Centre

Visakhapatnam: Locals did not allow the authorities to go ahead with the foundation-stone laying ceremony organised at Narsipatnam to build a Primary Health Centre (PHC) here on Monday.

When Narsipatnam municipal authorities made arrangements for the ceremony inviting MLA Uma Shankar Ganesh for the construction of the PHCs at two places, the locals opposed the proposal at Gavarapeta located in the 6th ward of the constituency.

They made it clear that they have no objection to any other proposal except for the hospital.

Expressing their unwillingness, a large number of locals arrived at the venue and demanded an opinion poll from the public.

The TDP and the Left Party leaders extended their support to the residents.

After learning about the issue, Municipal Vice Chairman G Narsimha Murthy reached the spot and assured the locals that no project will be taken up against their wish. He said the decision will be taken only after consulting the MLA. Later, the programme got postponed.