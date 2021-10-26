  • Menu
Visakhapatnam: Signature campaign against fuel hike

NFIW members collecting signatures against price hike of essential commodities and fuel in Visakhapatnam on Monday
Visakhapatnam: Members of National Federation of Indian Women (NFIW) demanded that the government take immediate steps to curb the increase in fuel prices and essential commodities which have become out of reach for common man.

Protesting against the price hike, NFIW organised a signature campaign at New Gajuwaka on Monday. They collected signatures against the fuel hike and the BJP government's policies.

Speaking on the occasion, NFIW city honorary president Boosi Parameswari said the BJP has tripled the prices of the essential supplies during its regime. She said the tax burden on petroleum products should be reduced and brought under the GST to bring down the prices of essential commodities.

NFIW member SA Begum demanded the State government to reduce the true-up charges on power bills and stop the implementation of the Electricity Act brought by the Union government.

A Devudamma, G Jaya, K Lakshmi, Ramya and other members of NFIW participated in the campaign.

