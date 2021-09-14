Visakhapatnam: TNSF alleges government is looting public money

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam parliamentary Telugu Nadu Students Federation city president S Ratan Kanth has lashed out at the ruling party for the poor condition in government schools.

Speaking to the media here on Monday, he said several government schools were in a dilapidated condition and drainage water was overflowing on the roads at MPP School premises at Simhagiri Colony in Gajuwaka mandal.

Ratan Kanth mentioned that the school compound wall also collapsed but the education department officials turned a blind eye towards it. He alleged that under the banner of 'Nadu-Nadu' flagship scheme, public money was looted.

Thousands of crores of rupees allocated in the budget for the scheme were being misused, he pointed out.

Education Minister A Suresh was focusing on his own development rather than development of the schools, Ratan Kanth alleged. He demanded the officials concerned to visit all schools, provide infrastructure and implement the Nadu-Nedu programme in all schools.