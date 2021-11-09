Visakhapatnam: TNSF condemns lathi-charge against students

Visakhapatnam: The Andhra Pradesh government has slipped to the 19th position in the country in providing quality education, pointed out Telugu Nadu Students Federation (TNSF) state president M Pranav Gopal.Speaking to the media here on Monday, he condemned the lathi-charge on students in Anantapur. Pranav demanded that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who had attacked the students, be prosecuted under the POCSO Act.

In Anantapur, the police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the students of Sri Sai Baba National Degree College students who were protesting against the government's decision on aided educational institutions. The TNSF state president questioned the violence against students who were fighting for their rights in a peaceful manner. He alleged that the YSRCP government has been destroying the education system and added that it's not possible to deceive the students like a common man.

Pranav Gopal demanded the government to withdraw the decision taken on aided educational institutions. Expressing their ire and shouting slogans, the protesters burnt an effigy of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.