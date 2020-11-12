Visakhapatnam: Two dead and three injured in a road accident

Visakhapatnam: Two persons died and three seriously in a road accident.

The incident happened at Scindia Naval Park in the industrial area when the four-wheeler they were travelling over-turned.

The injured were admitted to King George Hospital for treatment.

The deceased were identified as daily labourers.

According to police, rash driving was said to be the reason for the accident.

A case has been registered at Malkapuram police station. An investigation is on.