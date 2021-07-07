Visakhapatnam: Wishes pour in for Kambhampati Hari Babu

Visakhapatnam: Kambhampati Hari Babu is a key leader from Andhra Pradesh in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In 2014 general elections, he contested and won as a Member of Parliament from Visakhapatnam as the BJP candidate.

A native of Prakasam district, Hari Babu was appointed as the Governor of Mizoram on Tuesday. As the news became official, wishes poured in from various quarters and more so from BJP leaders in Visakhapatnam.

Hari Babu completed his B Tech in Electronics and Communication Engineering from Andhra University. Later, he did his PhD from the varsity.

He served as an Associate Professor at Andhra University for a while and took voluntary retirement in 1993 to essay an active role in politics which was close to his heart. From an activist to State president in BJP, Hari Babu rose to great heights and served in various capacities.

Earlier, the former MP participated in Jai Andhra movement as a student leader and extended support to Tenneti Vishwanadham, Sardar Gouthu Latchanna and M Venkaiah Naidu. As a BJP leader, he served in many capacities.

He was elected as an MLA from Visakhapatnam-I constituency in 1999. Hari Babu contested as the BJP candidate from Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha constituency in 2014 and defeated Y S Vijayamma, wife of former Chief Minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, by a margin of over 90,000 votes.

In 2014, the BJP appointed Hari Babu as party's State president for AP. He served as party State chief till 2018. Hari Babu worked hard to set up a new railway zone with Visakhapatnam as its headquarters.

As an MP, he had undertaken several development projects under the MPLAD scheme in Visakhapatnam.