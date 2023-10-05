Vizianagaram: 27,000 new houses mooted at ZP meet

Vizianagaram : District administration suggested a proposal for building more 27,000 new houses in both Vizianagaram and Parvathipuram districts. Proposals to construct 15,040 houses in Vizianagaram and 11,800 houses in Parvathipuram district were sent to higher authorities.

District general body meeting was conducted here on Wednesday. Deputy Chief Minister P Rajanna Dora and others took part in the meeting. MLA SV Ch Appalanaidu, A Jogarao, K Srinivasa Rao and others raised housing issues and appealed to disburse bills and provide basic infrastructure in Jagananna colonies.

ZP Chairman Chinna Srinu said that people, who failed to get pensions due to mistakes and errors will be clarified and pensions will be sanctioned in coming January.

All agriculture staff and officials are instructed to record E-Crop for the benefit of farmers. ZP Chairman directed the PR engineering officials to complete all pending works like drainage, water supply, roads and buildings in the department.

He said that there is no fund crunch and all the works should be completed soon. Every Mandal got Rs 60 lakh and the officers can avail those funds for the works, he said. Collector S Nagalakshmi and others attended the meeting.