Vizianagaram gets facelift with Shilparamam

Vizianagaram: The historical and fort city Vizianagaram has a new facelift with Shilparamam, which will be inaugurated on Wednesday. Shilparamam was constructed on 41 acres of land with a children's play area, park, recreation facilities, food court, craft bazaar and other facilities to popularise, promote and preserve the age-old rich and varied arts, crafts, fine arts and other cultural aspects of Vizianagaram district. Vizianagaram is known for art and education since the 18th century. The rulers had a notable role as patrons of education and arts from Rajas of Vizianagaram Samsthanam to recent times.

The Andhra Pradesh Shilparamam Arts, Crafts & Cultural Society (SACCS) has sent proposals to the tourism ministry to establish Shilparamam near Babametta in Vizianagaram with Rs 6 crore of estimated cost. Based on the proposal the government of Andhra Pradesh has sanctioned Rs 1.9 crore in phase-1 to establish the Shilparamam. Though the construction of the crafts village was started in 2018, it could not be completed immediately due to various reasons.

After assuming charge as a collector, A Surya Kumari has focused on the completion of the pending works of Shilparamam.

Collector A Surya Kumari said, "I hope the Shilparamam will become the latest hub for Telugu arts, culture and Andhra crafts and traditions and it will enhance the cultural image of this royal town. Shilparamam will help us to showcase our rich culture and will emerge as an ideal venue for art and craft melas," she said.