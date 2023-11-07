BRS govt always works for distressed: Vinay

Live
BRS government did it in just two terms where the Congress failed to do so in its five-decade rule, Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar said, referring to the all-round development of Telangana
Warangal: BRS government did it in just two terms where the Congress failed to do so in its five-decade rule, Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar said, referring to the all-round development of Telangana. Speaking at a meeting in Hanumakonda on Monday, Vinay who is seeking re-election from Warangal West constituency said that the KCR government has always worked for the welfare of the distressed sections.
“KCR brought in the GO No 58 to allow the poor to construct houses on government land they occupied and living for many decades,” Vinay said. The government is also working on providing basic amenities such as electricity, drinking water, roads and drains to the hut-dwellers, he said.
“My elder brother and former minister D Pranay Bhaskar had worked for the rights of the hut-dwellers. I am also on the same path shown by him since I was a Corporator,” Vinay said, referring to his support to the poor students in pursuing their higher studies.
He also recalled his assistance to the distressed sections during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown and floods in the tri-cities of Warangal-Hanumakonda-Kazipet. There is no alternative to the BRS, Vinay asserted, expressing confidence that the pink party will win hands down in the ensuing elections to the Assembly.