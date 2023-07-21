Chess Carnival organised at Alphores e-Techno School

Karimnagar: The head of Alphores Educational Institutions Dr V Narender Reddy attended the Alphores Chess Carnival programme organised on the occasion of World Chess Day at Alphored E-Techno School, Kothapally as the chief guest and launched the competitions.

Speaking on the occasion, they said that the game of chess originated in our India and it was called Chaturanga in earlier times and said that this game is very helpful for students to develop their thinking style and sharpen their way of thinking. He said that this sport was organized in the school today as a celebration for the students of different classes and competitions were held and prizes were given to the winners. In our country Vishwanath Anand, Koneru Hampi, Dronavelli Harika, Harikrishna, Pragnananda became very famous and faced world level champions and recorded our victories and created sensation.

Especially the United Nations said that Aharisha is working hard to increase the interest in sports and to give recognition to them and to maintain the interest in sports, it is customary to celebrate various sports in a grand and inspiring way on different days. He said that our Indian sportspersons are ushering in a new era of gaining an upper hand over international sportspersons and playing a vital role in boosting sportsmanship. Mosam Anjaiah, K. Kanakaiah, K. Anup, A. Rajendraprasad, A. Kumar, G. Srinivas, Ym. Devaiah, Ashok and others were honored. School principal, parents, teachers and students participated in this program.