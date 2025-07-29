  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Warangal

Foundation laid for reconstruction of Shiva temple

Foundation laid for reconstruction of Shiva temple
x
Highlights

Nirmal: A foundation laying ceremony for the reconstruction of the Shri Shiva Temple in Daunelli village of Kuntala mandal was held on...

Nirmal: A foundation laying ceremony for the reconstruction of the Shri Shiva Temple in Daunelli village of Kuntala mandal was held on Monday.

Endowments and Charitable Trusts CGF contributed Rs 30 lakh for the reconstruction of the temple.

The Vedic scholars performed rituals including Ganapati, Gauri, and Mahadeva poojas amidst Vedic chants. The chief guest for the occasion was Mudhole MLA Pawar Ramarao Patel, who also participated in a tree planting drive afterward. Local leaders of Kuntala mandal, and villagers participated in this programe.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick