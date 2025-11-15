JH bypoll: Leaders from Warangal congratulate CM on Cong’s victory

Hanumakonda: Public representatives from the undivided Warangal district met Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to congratulate him on the massive victory of Congress candidate Naveen Yadav in the Jubilee Hills by-election.

Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Panchayat Raj Minister Danasari Anasuya Seethakka, Palakurthi MLA Yasaswini Reddy, and TPCC vice president Jhansi Rajender Reddy met the Chief Minister in Hyderabad and conveyed their greetings.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister said that the by-election victory was the result of the collective efforts of party cadres. He appreciated the hard work of Warangal district public representatives and the coordinated efforts of party workers in conducting a planned campaign in Jubilee Hills. He noted that ministers, MLAs, corporation chairpersons, key state and district leaders, and party workers played a crucial role in the victory.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the dedicated efforts of division-level leaders and booth-level workers in coordinating and working tirelessly for the victory of the candidate were commendable. He also praised the significant contribution of Congress cadres from Warangal district.

CM Revanth Reddy made a special mention of the relentless efforts of the "Palakurthi Sammakka–Sarakka" team (MLA Yasaswini Reddy and TPCC vice president Jhansi Rajender Reddy), who worked tirelessly day and night during the by-election.

acknowledged that their services were highly valuable in ensuring the Congress candidate’s success.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister discussed ongoing development programmes in the State, welfare schemes, upcoming local body elections, and strengthening the party. He stated that the Jubilee Hills by-election result reflects the public’s trust in the people-centric governance being implemented by the government.