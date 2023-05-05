KTR to open unique Science Park today

Warangal: MA&UD Minister K T Rama Rao is all set to launch several developmental programmes in Hanumakonda and Warangal on Friday. Among them, the Science Park and the Model Vaikunta Dhamam which are ready for inauguration are said to be unique in Telangana State. The credit goes to Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar who has been keenly monitoring the developmental works in Warangal West constituency. The Rs 70-lakh Science Park set up in the Government Practicing School, Hanumakonda, has a lot to offer for the students. The park was aimed at teaching science in a practical mode rather than the mundane classroom learning. The Science Park, spread in 400 square yards, has 17 different experimental equipment which enhances the outlook of the students. Some of them are… Newton’s Laws, Gravitational Force, Colour Theory, Kaleidoscope, Telescope, Musical Tube and Simple Camera etc. These apart, the park also has an open classroom, besides boasting numerous medicinal plants.

The model Vaikuntadhamam (graveyard) constructed in Vajpayee Colony (Division 57) is another unique structure and ultra modern. Spread over 2.5 acres, the graveyard facilitates four pyres, each having separate space for the conduct of rituals, locker rooms, wood storage room, washrooms for men and women. These apart, the Vaikuntadhamam also has an office room, four waiting rooms and a spacious parking area. The authorities ensured greenery, lighting and mural paintings to enhance the aesthetics of the place. The crematory even has a library for the booklovers and for those who search for some peace while waiting for the ritual.

Meanwhile, arrangements were in place for KTR’s one-day visit to Warangal on Friday. KTR has a hectic schedule beginning with the inauguration of an incubation centre at KITS College. KTR is also to lay the foundation stone for the party office in Warangal East constituency before addressing a public meeting at St Gabriel’s School Grounds in Kazipet.