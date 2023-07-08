  • Menu
Modi Visit To Warangal
Amidst protest from State government which is boycotting Modis official visit to Warangal Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed and Begumpet airport and left for Warangal. He will reach Warangal shortly.

After laying foundation Stone for various developmental works including foundation stone for wagon coach factory. Before that he will visit Bhadrakali Temple.

