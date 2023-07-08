Live
- 15th Anniversary Fete: SVBC channel gets global recognition with Parayanams says TTD chief
- Garima Parihar: ‘Pushpa Impossible’ taught me to pursue my aspirations relentlessly
- Resolve streetlight complaints in two days: Mayor to officials
- Ovapex Tablets: Solution for managing PCOS, female infertility!
- Missing Jain pontiff in K'taka murdered, police launch search for body
- National Video Game Day
- Heavy rainfall lashes Delhi, southwest monsoon intensifies
- Official: Celebration song from ‘Bholaa Shankar’ to be out soon
- Telangana Government to pay telephone bills of 27,000 ASHA workers from this month
- Bengal Guv condemns poll violence, says blot on democratic set-up
Modi Visit To Warangal
Highlights
Amidst protest from State government which is boycotting Modis official visit to Warangal Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed and Begumpet airport and...
Amidst protest from State government which is boycotting Modis official visit to Warangal Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed and Begumpet airport and left for Warangal. He will reach Warangal shortly.
After laying foundation Stone for various developmental works including foundation stone for wagon coach factory. Before that he will visit Bhadrakali Temple.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS