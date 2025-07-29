  • Menu
Nutrient supplements provided to pregnant women

Nizamabad: Under the auspices of Rotary Club of James, blouse pieces and protein powder were distributed free of cost to 300 pregnant women.

Dr. Rajshri District Medical & Health Officer educated pregnant women about taking nutritious diet.

Dr. Aruna Vanam, a renowned gynecologist, made them aware of the precautions to be taken every month after pregnancy, the tests to be taken, and the medicines to be used.

In this program, President Pakala Narasimha Rao, Secretary Ganji Ramesh, Treasurer Palti Rakshit Kumar, Former Presidents Swati Thakur, Ranjit Singh Thakur, Project Chairman Bangari Veerabrahmam, Vice President Rachakonda Gauri Shankar, Club Director Nalam Girish Kumar and members of Roti Club of James participated.

