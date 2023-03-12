Sitting MLA has lost people's trust: Cong

The ruling BRS failed to develop the Warangal West constituency even though people trusted D Vinay Bhaskar, the four-time MLA, DCC president Naini Rajender Reddy said. Interacting with the people in the constituency along with Mulugu MLA Seethakka as part of Hath Se Hath Jodo Yatra in Hanumakonda on Saturday, Naini demanded Vinay Bhaskar to release a white paper on the development of Warangal West.





"People submitted several petitions explaining civic problems to the MLA during the Pattana Pragathi and Mukha Mukhi programmes. The MLA needs to tell what he has done to resolve those issues," Naini said. The BRS leaders are interested in percentages rather than addressing the problems of the people, he said. He said that contractors were forced to pay commissions by the BRS leaders. The coercive measures used by the BRS leaders have their impact on developmental works, he alleged.





Unclean side drains and dug up roads are some of the major civic issues faced by the denizens in the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC), Naini said. "It's time for the sitting MLA to think about his contribution to the city's development. People kept their faith in Vinay Bhaskar as he had the Statehood agitation backdrop. But it's disappointing to say that Vinay has neglected the development of the constituency," the DCC chief said.





He said that people who lost their faith in the BRS and the BJP are ready to vote for the Congress, he said. OBC department district chairman Bommathi Vikram, Corporator Thota Venkateshwarlu, leaders A Shivaji, Baba Bhai and V Laxmi Prasad were among others present.