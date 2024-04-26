Live
SR students get top JEE ranks
Warangal: The students of SR Educational Academy put up a sterling performance in the JEE (Main) – 2024. Donthula Manish secured 126th rank in the open category. G Naveen secured 5th rank, A Nandini 12th rank, Y Sathwik Reddy 42nd rank and G Kalu 55th rank in the reservation category. In all, 3,256 students got eligibility to attend the JEE (Advanced) to be held on May 26.
SR Educational Academy chairman A Varada Reddy, and directors Madhukar Reddy and Santhosh Reddy greeted the students who secured ranks in the JEE (Main). They said more impetus will be given to raise the standards of the education in their institutes.
