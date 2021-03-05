Stop mudslinging: Rani Rudrama

Narsampet (Warangal Rural): Rani Rudrama of Yuva Telangana Party contesting for Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates constituency said that a candidate, who is also in the fray for Grads Council seat, has been pestering her with offensive content.

Speaking to media persons here on Thursday, she urged the people to use social media properly. "A Youtube channel has been trying to undermine her stature by posting derogatory content.

Such efforts would not stop me from winning the election," she said. Stating that it was an effort to discourage her, Rani Rudrama said that she was brave enough to carry the fight.

Rani Rudrama said that she would exert pressure on the government for the implementation of free education, creation of jobs and local reservations in the private sector.

She said that the aim of the Yuva Telangana Party is to fulfill the aspirations of the people in the State.

She appealed to people to teach a lesson to those candidates, who rely on propaganda to tarnish the image of women.

Rani Rudrama's parents Gugula Jayasri and Prathap Reddy, Dasari Prathap Reddy, Srilatha, Gauthami, Ganta Ram Reddy, Gogula Upender Reddy and Tirupathi Reddy were among others present.