Warangal: 11 students from KITS make it to Oracle

Warangal: Former Rajya Sabha member and KITS Warangal chairman Capt. V Lakshmikantha Rao said world's largest database management company Oracle selected 11 B Tech. CSE and CSE (N) final year students with a CTC of Rs 9 lakh per annum through campus placements in this academic year 2022-23. The selected candidates are… Sriramula Saketh, Kandhagatla Rajkamal, Swetha Reddy Ganta, Rachakatla Sushanthraj, Vangari Shashank, Sirikonda Sankeerth, Ramarapu Phani Teja, Kalluri Srinija, Harshitha Gutam, Thammi Sai Charan and Nagabandi Soumya Sree.

He said that world's top MNCs including GE Aviation, GE Energy, Experian IDC, Price Water Coopers, Deloitte, Accolite Digital, Accenture, TA Digital, Capgemini, Mindtree, Cognizant etc have been hiring talented manpower his institute through campus recruitment drive.

According to the KITSW Treasurer P Narayana Reddy, Industry, by virtue of being the member of the board of studies and governing body, is constantly guiding KITSW in upgrading, improving and aligning the curriculum as Education 4.0 for the current Industry 4.0 requirements.

Principal Prof. K Ashoka Reddy attributed the success to both the versatile internal training programmes by the faculty and the external training programmes by industry experts, conducted meticulously from time to time. As of now, 224 students were recruited by the MNCs through campus placements in the ongoing academic year. Management members, Husnabad constituency MLA, V Sathish Kumar, V. Kishan Rao and P. Rameshwar Reddy, Dean Training & Placements Prof. Y Purandar, Manager Corporate Relations, Emmadi Kiran Kumar, TPO Dr. Chandrabai, Head CSE, Dr. C Srinivas and Head, CSN, Dr. S Narsimha Reddy, PRO Dr. Prabhakara Chary and Prudhivraj were among others who greeted the selected students.