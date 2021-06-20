Warangal central jail demolished, KCR to lay foundation stone for Super Speciality hospital tomorrow

The Warangal Central Jail, headquartered in Warangal is all set to be relocated and the work is underway to construct the super-specialty hospital in the place. The jail building were already demolished and the new hospital construction will pave the way for Warangal to become a medical hub in northern Telangana. The super speciality hospital will be built with top most equipments and facilities on par with the AIIMS hospital.

Against this backdrop, on Monday, CM KCR will lay foundation stone and hold bhoomi Pooja for the construction of hospital. Considering this as his dream project, the CM plans to transform the hospital to provide medical services not only to North Telangana but also to people across the state.



It was decided to build a 30-storey building for this purpose and to provide helipad facility on the top floor. The installation of state-of-the-art medical equipment is estimated to cost around Rs 1,000 crore.



The super speciality hospital will have a capacity of 2,000 beds with 34 departments, which is likely to employ about 500 doctors, more than a thousand nurses, paramedics and other staff. The plan is to serve patients with ten super speciality units.



The massive structure to be built in the Central Jail area will be completely eco-friendly with setting up of special center for bio-waste management along with a huge STP to treat the waste water generated here. It will be the largest government hospital in the state. KCR's promise to turn Warangal as a medical hub as a whole would come true soon.