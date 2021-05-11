Warangal: Super-speciality hospital at KMC to become functional

Warangal: Finally, the Rs 150-crore super-speciality hospital that came up on the premises of Kakatiya Medical College (KMC) under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY) will soon be functional full throttle with the State government inclining to release Rs 8 crore. It may be mentioned here that the hospital remained a non-starter for a long time with the State government delaying the release of its share of Rs 30 crore. Since then the sophisticated healthcare equipment procured from abroad is lying idle in the storerooms. However, the hospital started outpatient services for the nephrology, urology, neuro and paediatric recently.

In a review meeting here on Monday, the Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao said that the 250-bed super-specialty hospital will provide healthcare services to non-Covid-19 patients. It's a boon for the poor in erstwhile Warangal and neighbouring districts. "The government will take up the recruitment of staff including 363 doctors and paramedical staff," he said.

He thanked the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for his decision to appoint 50,000 MBBS doctors in various State-run hospitals on a temporary basis to deal with the Covid-19 situation. He said that a special ward has been set up for the frontline warriors affected with coronavirus.

Errabelli said that the government has plans to shift the Warangal Central Prison, located adjacent to KMC, to Dharmasagar. The 76-acre prison land would be utilised to set up a super-speciality hospital, he added. Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar, Mayor Gundu Sudharani, MPs P Dayakar, Banda Prakash, legislators Nannapuneni Narender, Thatikonda Rajaiah, Peddi Sudrashan Reddy, urban Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu and Rural Collector M Haritha were among others present.