Warangal: Vinay slams Congress, says party failed to solve people's problems

Warangal: Vinay slams Congress, says party failed to solve people’s problems
Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar speaking to a vegetable vendor at Kumarpally market in Hanumakonda on Wednesday

The Congress which ruled the better part of independent India failed to make an impact in addressing the problems faced by the people, Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar said.

Warangal : The Congress which ruled the better part of independent India failed to make an impact in addressing the problems faced by the people, Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar said. Taking part in a programme in Kazipet on Wednesday, he appealed to people not to give their mandate to the Congress which failed miserably even in ensuring safe drinking water to them.

“The Congress which merged the Telangana region with Andhra made life miserable for the locals. It took six decades to get back to our own State,” Vinay said. He urged the people not to trust the Congress and the BJP which never showed up before the elections. “I worked with the people even during the coronavirus pandemic that was creating havoc. No Opposition party was there to help the people,” said Vinay, who is seeking re-election from Warangal West constituency.

Campaigning in Kumarpally, Vinay recalled his association with the residents. “Even though the local Corporator belongs to the Opposition party, I released a lot of funds for the development of Kumarpally,” he said.

