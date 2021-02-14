Police arrest 5 persons, seize drugs worth Rs 17 crore

Kolkata:The Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata Police arrested five persons including a septuagenarian woman and seized banned drugs worth Rs 17 crore from their possession in Cossipore area of the city, an officer said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, the STF intercepted two vehicles on Saturday and detained five persons - two from West Bengal's Murshidabad area, two from Manipur and a 72-year-old woman from Assam, the officer said.

During the search of the vehicles, police found heroin and Amphetamine tablets (Yaba).

"A total of 2.097 kg of heroin worth Rs 10 crore in the international grey market and around 1,50,000 pieces of the Yaba tablets weighing 17.250 kg having a market value of Rs 7.50 crore were seized from their possession," he added.

All the accused were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the officer added.