Hyderabad: Suicide Note Found with Two Sisters and Their Mother's Decomposed Body

Hyderabad: In a tragic development, police have uncovered a suicide note written by two sisters, Cheemala Ravali (25) and Yashvanika (22), found alongside their mother's decomposed body. The sisters had been living with the remains of their mother, Lalitha (45), for over a week since her death on January 23. Authorities were shocked to learn that the sisters had endured the harrowing circumstances for eight days before the discovery was made.

The police investigation revealed that the sisters had placed blame on their father, C. Raju, and their uncle, C. Ramesh, for the difficult situation they found themselves in. According to the note, the sisters accused Raju of abandoning their mother in 2021, which contributed to their family's financial difficulties and eventual downfall. Lalitha’s death left them unable to afford proper funeral arrangements.

The suicide note prompted police to question their uncle, C. Ramesh, who denied the allegations. He claimed to have financially supported the family, even during the pandemic, and suggested that the sisters were emotionally disturbed due to their circumstances. “They might have mentioned my name in their note because they’re upset. It may take them some time to recover, but we’ll take care of them,” Ramesh said.

Warisguda police also confirmed that one of the sisters, Ravali, had previously attempted suicide. The investigation further revealed that Lalitha and her daughters had been living in poverty for some time, and they were unable to pay rent for the past three months, which led to a complaint from their landlady.

The sisters had moved to a rented house in Bodhanagar, Warisguda, after Raju’s arrest in 2021 in connection with a murder case. Despite his absence, Lalitha continued to care for her daughters in the same house until her death.

After Lalitha’s death, relatives came forward to offer support. The police, with the help of the Sakhi Foundation, suggested placing the sisters in a shelter home, but they declined, insisting on staying in their home until their mother’s last rites could be completed.

The body of Lalitha was handed over to her family after postmortem procedures were completed at Gandhi Hospital on Saturday. Her relatives performed the final rites at a crematorium in Domalguda. Meanwhile, police are still awaiting the postmortem report to continue their investigation into the case.

Lalitha’s husband, Raju, remains absconding, and authorities continue to search for him.

