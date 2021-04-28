Top
Trending :
Home  > News > Crime

Woman raped by catering team at wedding in Uttar Pradesh

Representational Image
x

Representational Image

Highlights

Agra: In a shocking incident, a young woman cook was allegedly raped by a confectioner and his friends at a wedding function where they were catering. ...

Agra: In a shocking incident, a young woman cook was allegedly raped by a confectioner and his friends at a wedding function where they were catering.

The woman, in her early thirties, was left unconscious after the assault and went to a police outpost when she regained consciousness, according to the complaint.

Superintendent of Police, West, Agra Rural, Satyajeet Gupta said, "She was sent for medical examination. She has been admitted at a government hospital for treatment."

A case was lodged at Barhan Police Station in Agra on Tuesday on the basis of a complaint filed by her husband.

The SP said that the matter was under investigation and the accused would be arrested soon.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X