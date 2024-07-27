30 killed in Israeli strike in Gaza

Gaza: At least 30 Palestinians were killed and more than 100 others injured by Israeli bombing on a field hospital in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip, the Gaza-based health authorities said on Saturday.

The hospital was located inside the Khadija School, and the Israeli army bombed the hospital with three missiles from fighter jets, the Hamas-run media office said, noting that Israeli attacks have put enormous pressure on medical teams and caused a shortage of health and medical supplies in Gaza, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement that based on precise intelligence, the Israeli Air Force struck "terrorists" operating in a Hamas command and control center inside the Khadija School compound in central Gaza.

"Hamas terrorists used the compound as a hiding place to direct and plan numerous attacks against IDF troops and the state of Israel," the IDF said, noting that before the strike, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians.

The IDF said in a separate statement on Saturday that IDF troops conducted targeted raids on "terror infrastructure sites" above and below the ground in Khan Younis, locating large amounts of weaponry, including shoulder-launched missiles, grenades, AK-47s, and additional military equipment.