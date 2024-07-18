Live
- ICC may place USA Cricket 'on notice' over governance issues: Report
- Vehicle hits cafe terrace in Tunis, killing two
- No house will be damaged during anti-encroachment drive: Maha Dy CM
- 587 youth fell prey to drugs in Punjab during AAP's tenure, claims BJP leader
- 16 bodies found after mercury soars in Pakistan's Karachi
- Stand by common people & introduce language quota bill in 15 days: Kannada organisation
- Additional team dispatched to flood-hit Shaanxi in China
- Loco Pilot Of Dibrugarh Express Heard Explosion-Like Sound Before Derailment Near Gonda
- Kremlin calls increased NATO presence in Black Sea 'threat'
- One Dead And 13 Injured In Uttar Pradesh Muharram Procession Due To Electrical Accident
5.8 magnitude earthquake hits off Japanese island
Highlights
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.8 struck off eastern Hachijojima Island of Japan on Thursday, local weather agency said.
Tokyo: An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.8 struck off eastern Hachijojima Island of Japan on Thursday, local weather agency said.
The temblor occurred at 8:07 pm local time, measuring 3 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in Ogasawara village, said the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).
The epicenter, reported Xinhua news agency, was located at a depth of 100 km at a latitude of 33.6 degrees north and a longitude of 140.3 degrees east.
Tremors were felt in central Tokyo, with no Tsunami threat from the quake.
