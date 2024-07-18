  • Menu
5.8 magnitude earthquake hits off Japanese island
Tokyo: An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.8 struck off eastern Hachijojima Island of Japan on Thursday, local weather agency said.

The temblor occurred at 8:07 pm local time, measuring 3 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in Ogasawara village, said the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

The epicenter, reported Xinhua news agency, was located at a depth of 100 km at a latitude of 33.6 degrees north and a longitude of 140.3 degrees east.

Tremors were felt in central Tokyo, with no Tsunami threat from the quake.

