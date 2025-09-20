Live
- When the government’s intent is clear, schemes find their own way: CM Yogi
- Meta, Amazon urge H-1B employees to return to US ahead of $100,000 Visa fee deadline
- CM Yogi Inspired the Youth to Stay Away From Smartphones and Give More Weightage to Books
- Manipur ambush: Guv, ex-CM, others condemn attack on Assam Rifles personnel
- Caste census survey not possible to complete in 15 days: Union Minister Karandlaje, LoP Ashoka to K'taka govt
- India gets exclusive right to explore Polymetallic Sulphides in Indian Ocean: Jitendra Singh
- BJP leader Tarun Chugh blames Punjab CM for 'failing' to protect migrants
- Elon Musk: X Feed to Become Fully AI-Powered by November with Grok Customisation
- MESCO Grades School Wins All India Robotics Championship, Qualifies for World Finals in Singapore
- International Coastal Cleanup Day 2025: Significance & Impact
Afghan senior official slams Trump's remarks on Bagram airbase
Kabul: A senior Afghan official has slammed recent remarks of US President Donald Trump on recapturing Bagram airbase in postwar Afghanistan, saying...
Kabul: A senior Afghan official has slammed recent remarks of US President Donald Trump on recapturing Bagram airbase in postwar Afghanistan, saying Afghans never accept foreign military presence in their country, reported the state-run Radio and Television of Afghanistan (RTA).
"Afghans have never accepted foreign military presence in their land throughout history. Afghanistan and America need engagement on economic and political relations based on bilateral respect and common interests," the state-owned media outlet cited Jalali, a senior diplomat with the foreign ministry, as saying, Xinhua news agency reported.
Trump, who has been criticising his predecessor Joe Biden over giving up Bagram airbase during the US withdrawal in August 2021, told reporters in London on Thursday that "We want to retake it."
The Bagram airbase, 50 km north of Kabul, had served as the main military base of US troops in Afghanistan during the 20-year military presence of US-led military coalition forces, which ended in August 2021 and paved the way for the collapse of the western-backed forces and takeover of power by the current Afghan regime.
Meanwhile, as the world prepares to mark the International Day of Peace on September 21, Afghans who have suffered from more than four decades of conflict say their greatest wish is simple: enduring peace.
More than four decades of war and civil unrest, according to Afghans, have left their country undeveloped and impoverished.
"My wish for Afghanistan is to have lasting peace and security, to see the return of refugees and their contribution to rebuilding the country," said Abdul Qadus Rahmani, a Kabul baker and father of six.
Rahmani, 45, explained that even his daily bread sales reflect the country's fragile stability. "If there is war, I sell 200 to 300 pieces of bread a day. In a peaceful environment, I can sell 1,000 to 1,500 and earn a better income."
As the International Day of Peace approaches, ordinary Afghans see tranquility not as an abstract ideal, but as the foundation for work, education and dignity -- proof that even after decades of hardship, the simple hope for peace endures.