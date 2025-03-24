Afghan women launch education campaign against 'ignorant' Taliban's ban

After four years of girls being forbidden education in Afghanistan, several women activists have launched a campaign titled 'Let's Study' to mark the start of the new academic year, condemning the Talibani rules.

In an online statement, the activists stated that with the start of the new school year, another 400,000 girls have been deprived of education as the Taliban prohibits Afghan girls from accessing secondary and higher education.

The campaign, organised by women's rights protesters in the South Asian nation, also urged the international community to support Afghan women in their struggle for access to education against the "ignorant terrorist group" Taliban's ban.

The activists said that women no longer hold any expectations from the de facto authorities, who are involved in systemic oppression of women and violation of human rights.

Ensuring the European Union's (EU) support for Afghan women's right to education, the EU delegates in Afghanistan on Sunday emphasised the critical role of women and girls in shaping the country's future.

"Education For All is crucial for Afghanistan's long-term resilience and prosperity. Educated women, with their vital skills and knowledge, are the architects of a stronger, more stable & economically independent country. The EU supports their right to education!," the EU delegation in Afghanistan posted on X.

This statement followed after the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) on Saturday urged that all girls in the Islamic country must be allowed to return to school as the new school year in the country begins.

The agency stated that if this ban persists until 2030, over four million girls will have been deprived of their right to education beyond primary school.

"The consequences for these girls -- and for Afghanistan -- are catastrophic. The ban negatively impacts the health system, the economy, and the future of the nation. With fewer girls receiving education, girls face a higher risk of child marriage with negative repercussions on their well-being and health," said UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell.

"We will continue to advocate for the right of every Afghan girl to receive an education, and we urge the de facto authorities to lift this ban immediately. Education is not just a fundamental right; it is the pathway to a healthier, more stable, and prosperous society," she added.

Afghanistan stands out as the only country in the world where secondary and higher education is strictly forbidden for girls and women.

According to UNESCO data published in 2024, 1.4 million girls in the Taliban-ruled nation have been deliberately deprived of schooling. Access to primary education has also fallen sharply, with 1.1 million fewer girls and boys attending school.