Alleged Chinese spy got close to senior British royal, met former PMs

The scandal surrounding an alleged Chinese spy who managed to gain access to Buckingham Palace as a "close confidant" of Prince Andrew, the younger brother of King Charles III, intensified on Sunday as it emerged that he also met former prime ministers David Cameron and Theresa May. While Cameron and May distanced themselves from any knowledge of his espionage links, the row involving the businessman, known only as “H6” for legal reasons, continues to dominate the headlines after a tribunal judge noted that he had an "unusual" degree of trust from the senior royal.

Earlier, Andrew, the Duke of York, said in a statement that he had “ceased all contact” with the alleged spy. "David Cameron was leader of the Conservative Party for over a decade and PM for six years. He met thousands of people during that time at hundreds of functions and events. We don't have any further information about this individual," a source close to Cameron, now Lord Cameron, was quoted as saying by ‘Sky News'.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Theresa May said, “as such, she doesn’t remember when or where this particular photograph was taken or the man in question”. The revelations come after it emerged earlier this week that H6 had been barred from entering the UK due to national security risks. A Special Immigration Appeals Commission (SIAC) went on to hear in July that the man was invited to Prince Andrew’s birthday party in 2020 and was told by a royal aide that he could act on the Duke’s behalf when dealing with potential investors in China.

According to SIAC case details, H6 was first excluded from entering the country in 2023 over national security fears by Suella Braverman, who was then home secretary. In July last year, the Home Office said H6 was considered to have engaged in “covert and deceptive activity” on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party. H6 denied the allegations and appealed that decision in the SIAC, which ruled against him on Thursday.

In a statement, Prince Andrew’s office said the Duke had met the man “through official channels” and there was “nothing of a sensitive nature ever discussed”. The Chinese Embassy in the UK has denied the espionage allegations, saying “some individuals in the UK are always eager to fabricate baseless ‘spy’ stories targeting China”. “Their purpose is to smear China and disrupt normal exchanges between Chinese and British personnel,” a spokesperson said.

However, former Tory Cabinet minister Gillian Keegan said on Sunday that the UK should “always be vigilant”, and it is “surprising that people are surprised” by China’s activities because security advice has been given to people visiting China going back 30 years. “They are the biggest strategic threat we have. They’re a much bigger strategic threat than Russia,” she said.

UK Home Secretary Yvette Cooper laid out the Labour government’s stance as ensuring that the country’s security and intelligence agencies are “continually vigilant for any threat to UK national security”.