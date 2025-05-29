Apple WWDC 2025 Preview: iOS 26, ‘Solarium’ Redesign, AI Breakthroughs, and What to Expect

Apple is gearing up for one of its most ambitious Worldwide Developers Conferences yet, with WWDC 2025 set to run from June 9 to 13. This year’s event promises sweeping changes across Apple’s software lineup, including a bold redesign, a major shift in naming conventions, and a significant push into AI.

iOS 26: A New Era of Naming

In a notable break from tradition, Apple is expected to rebrand its operating systems to reflect the release year — meaning the next iPhone software will be named iOS 26, not iOS 19. This change will apply across the board, with iPadOS 26, macOS 26, watchOS 26, tvOS 26, and visionOS 26 also set to debut. The update aims to streamline branding and emphasize Apple's commitment to annual innovation.

Introducing ‘Solarium’: A Unified Visual Overhaul

Perhaps the most talked-about change is the introduction of a new design language, codenamed “Solarium.” Inspired by the aesthetics of visionOS, the redesign will focus on delivering a sleeker, more modern experience across devices.

Expected visual updates include:

Glass-like translucency in apps

Floating windows and pill-shaped tab bars

Rounded controls and elongated toggles

Lock screen shimmer effects

A cleaner, unified interface across iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and more

This marks Apple’s most significant design overhaul in years, aiming to bring consistency and elegance to its ecosystem.

AI Takes Center Stage: 'Apple Intelligence'

Artificial intelligence will be a key focus at WWDC 2025. Building on last year’s early announcements, Apple is expected to unveil its next steps under the umbrella of “Apple Intelligence.”

Among the rumored AI-powered features:

A smarter, redesigned Siri with improved natural language capabilities

An AI-based health assistant integrated into the Health app

Intelligent battery optimization features across devices

While many of these innovations may roll out gradually through 2026, Apple is poised to offer a clear roadmap for how AI will become more embedded in its software ecosystem.

New Features Across the Ecosystem

Apple’s upcoming software updates are also expected to bring several practical improvements:

A streamlined Camera app with a simplified two-tab layout (Photos and Videos)

AirPods with real-time translation capabilities

Enhancements to Messages, including smoother navigation and deeper FaceTime integration

Health tracking upgrades in watchOS, potentially including blood pressure and glucose monitoring

Gaming Gets a Dedicated App

Apple may finally be giving games a more prominent place in its ecosystem. A new, dedicated gaming application is reportedly in the works, potentially debuting at WWDC. The app is expected to feature:

Game libraries, leaderboards, achievements

Built-in messaging for multiplayer games

Availability across iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV devices

What’s Next

With WWDC just days away, Apple appears ready to signal the start of a new chapter — one defined by visual sophistication, AI-driven experiences, and a more unified digital environment. The keynote, scheduled for June 10, will likely provide the first detailed look at what’s coming to Apple devices in 2025 and beyond.