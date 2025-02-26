ASEAN Future Forum 2025: Leaders discuss geo-political challenges

Hanoi: The high-level plenary session of the second Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Future Forum at Hanoi on Wednesday saw the participation of Vietnam Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chinh, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, and Timor-Leste President Jose Ramos-Horta.

The forum focused on ASEAN’s future, strategic autonomy, economic sustainability, and regional cooperation.

Addressing the forum, Vietnam PM Chin underscored the importance of strengthening ASEAN’s solidarity and centrality. Chinh further emphasised that nations must respect their independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

“Disputes should be resolved through peaceful means, without threatening or using force to settle disputes. These disputes can involve territorial issues, religious matters or ethnic concerns -- they must be resolved through peaceful negotiations and diplomacy to ensure stability, prevent conflict and avoid war,” he further said.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian PM during the discussions warned of disturbances in the geo-political order, adding that it could have serious implications for peace and prosperity in Southeast Asia.

He emphasised that ASEAN must continue to strengthen its centrality, strategic autonomy and independence.

Speaking at the plenary sessions, New Zealand PM Luxon called for prosperity and security in the Indo-Pacific.

“The Indo-Pacific is simultaneously the engine room of global economic activity and a potential hotspot for geo-political tension. Military expansion and modernisation are occurring at a scale not seen in this region for more than half a century,” he said.

PM Luxon wrote on his social media post: “It’s more important than ever that New Zealand works with ASEAN countries to find ways to support prosperity and security in the Indo-Pacific. It was an honour to give a keynote address at the ASEAN Future Forum in Ha Noi.”

Attending the Opening Session of the Second ASEAN Future Forum, the Secretary-General of ASEAN, Kao Kim Hourn underscored ASEAN’s enduring commitment to cooperation and collaboration, dialogue and diplomacy.

He reflected that ASEAN’s upholding of the principles of transparency, openness, inclusiveness and convergence-building remain essential in navigating an increasingly fragmented multipolar world.