Baloch are not terrorists, but victims of Pak-sponsored terrorism: Human rights activist

Quetta: After the US designated the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and its front organisation, The Majeed Brigade (TMB), as foreign terrorist organisations (FTO), a leading human rights activist slammed the decision, stating the Baloch are not the terrorists but a victim of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

Baloch human rights defender Mir Yar Baloch stated that Balochistan has endured 78 long years of state-sponsored terrorism, economic plunder, radioactive poisoning from Pakistan's nuclear tests, foreign invasion, and "brutal occupation" by extremist Pakistan.

He said that the people in Balochistan have been falling victim to the IS-Khurasan (IS-K), an offshoot of the terror organisation ISIS, which he called a deadly proxy nurtured by the country's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Mir mentioned that the IS-K has currently issued a so-called fatwa calling for violence against Baloch political parties and their activists.

"This is yet another stark example of how Pakistan weaponises radical groups to crush legitimate political voices, suppress democratic aspirations, and destabilise the region," Mir said in a post on X.

The human rights activist emphasised that throughout history, the Baloch people have shown unwavering goodwill towards the US, and during the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan, they never raised arms against America or the Soviets.

After 9/11, Mir stated NATO supply lines passed through Balochistan, yet not a single attack was carried out by Baloch freedom fighters or civilians on American personnel or convoys.

In contrast, he said that the Pakistani military and the ISI orchestrated "anti-American rallies", chanting "Death to America" while sheltering terrorists.

Mir also stressed that for a decade, Osama bin Laden lived under the protection of Pakistan's military in Abbottabad.

"Pakistan's own leaders have admitted waging a fake jihad against the interests of the US and the West, deceiving allies while breeding extremism. And yet, these same radicals are courted as 'strategic partners,' while the rightful owners of the resource-rich land of Balochistan are vilified as terrorists," Mir stated, slamming the double standards.

Calling Pakistan a "rogue state in military uniform," he said that it has time and time again proven itself to be a "liability" to global peace, economic stability, and international trust.

The human rights activist stated that recognising Balochistan's independence would give the US an ally, which is, he said, moderate, stable, and aligned with democratic values.

He said that Balochistan is far preferable to a "corrupt" Pakistani military elite, which is rejected even by its own people, and urged Washington to stand with truth, justice, and the people of Balochistan.

Balochistan is fighting against Pakistan for basic human rights, battling enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and systematic repression.

Many Baloch leaders are currently languishing behind bars without any proven crime or fair trial, denied bail and often held under fabricated or blanket preventive detention laws, as per local media reports.

In several cases, those involving Baloch leaders, courts have repeatedly denied bail, while families and lawyers are routinely blocked from accessing detainees despite court orders to the contrary.