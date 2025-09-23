Baloch human rights group says 98 cases of enforced disappearances reported in August

Quetta: A human rights organisation on Tuesday revealed that 98 cases of enforced disappearances were documented across Pakistan in the month of August.

In its August 2025 report, Paank, Baloch National Movement's Human Rights Department, mentioned that the cases were reported across 13 districts, including Karachi and Multan, with most of them being reported in Quetta (21), Kech (19) and Dera Bugti (14).

In a post shared on X, Paank mentioned that 32 victims were released, "many bearing signs of torture."

Balochistan has been reeling under the endless atrocities at the hands of Pakistani authorities, who facilitate death squads in the region to carry out enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings and illegal detentions of Baloch people.

On Monday, Paank reported that Pakistani security forces forcibly took Hilal Murad, a resident of the Baloch ward area in Gwadar city, from his home.

"On September 20, 2025, Hilal Murad, son of Murad, a resident of the Baloch ward area in Gwadar city, was forcibly taken from his home by Pakistani security forces," Paank posted on X.

Separately, the human rights body also stated that Akhtaj Shoukat, a resident of Kech district's Hoshap area, was forcibly taken from his home by Pakistani security forces.

Meanwhile, Pakistani politician Maulana Fazl-Ur-Rehman alleged recently that the country's authorities are involved in kidnapping and enforced disappearances across Balochistan.

His remarks came amid an escalating wave of enforced disappearances in the province, with families continuously staging protests demanding the return of their missing kin.

In a video that went viral over the weekend, Rehman said, "If you go to Balochistan, where there is a state of insecurity -- people are kidnapped and disappeared."

Recently, noted American human rights lawyer and researcher Reed Brody called for international scrutiny over enforced disappearances, unlawful killings, and the targeting of women activists by Pakistani authorities in Balochistan.

He made these remarks addressing the 7th Global Balochistan Conference in Geneva, held on the sidelines of the 60th regular session of the UN Human Rights Council.

The event organised by the Baloch National Movement (BNM) witnessed participation from several political figures, human rights activists, and intellectuals.

"The people of Balochistan are not alone. The struggle for truth and accountability can be long, but it is never hopeless. We must insist on international scrutiny," said Brody.

"We must call for independent investigations into enforced disappearances, unlawful killings, and the targeting of women activists. The international community must not look away while basic rights -- like the right to speak, to protest, and to mourn -- are denied," he added.

The American human rights lawyer called on the Pakistani authorities to immediately release those detained for peaceful protest, restore internet access in affected regions, and end the unlawful use of force in Balochistan.

He urged the international community, stating, to support the voices of victims, demand accountability, and not let geopolitics blind them to serious abuses.

"And to the survivors in Balochistan: your courage matters. History shows that truth can be delayed, but it cannot be buried," Brody asserted.