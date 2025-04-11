Live
- Service activities mark MP’s birthday celebrations
- CM to meet artisans in Nuzvid constituency today
- IITM Incubation Cell, VITAP TBI Foundation ink MoU
- Additional EO reviews Tumburu Theertha Mukkoti
- Coal workers are real warriors: Kishan Reddy
- Vontimitta temple gears for celestial wedding
- Harish must ponder his role in party: Cong MP
- Venkaiah Naidu to address ‘One Nation-One Election’ seminar in Tirupati tomorrow
- Uttam to public reps: Dine with fine rice beneficiaries a la CM Revanth
- Govt categorises village, ward secretariats as A, B & C
Bangla court issues new arrest warrant against Hasina
Highlights
Dhaka: A Bangladeshi court on Thursday issued a new arrest warrant against deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina, her daughter Saima Wajed Putul and 17...
Dhaka: A Bangladeshi court on Thursday issued a new arrest warrant against deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina, her daughter Saima Wajed Putul and 17 others in a graft case, accusing them of procuring a residential plot through "fraudulent" means.
On Thursday, Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge Zakir Hossain Galib accepted the charge sheet submitted by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).
As the accused were absconding, the court issued arrest warrants against them. "Metropolitan Senior Special Judge Mohammad Zakir Hossain Galib issued the warrant accepting the ACC charge sheet in the case,” the statutory graft agency's prosecutor Mir Ahammed Salam told reporters.
Next Story