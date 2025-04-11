Bangla court issues new arrest warrant against Hasina

Dhaka: A Bangladeshi court on Thursday issued a new arrest warrant against deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina, her daughter Saima Wajed Putul and 17 others in a graft case, accusing them of procuring a residential plot through "fraudulent" means.

On Thursday, Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge Zakir Hossain Galib accepted the charge sheet submitted by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

As the accused were absconding, the court issued arrest warrants against them. "Metropolitan Senior Special Judge Mohammad Zakir Hossain Galib issued the warrant accepting the ACC charge sheet in the case,” the statutory graft agency's prosecutor Mir Ahammed Salam told reporters.