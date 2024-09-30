Live
- SIT Investigation Continues on Tirumala Laddu Issue; Ghee Samples Sent for Lab Testing
- Cummins India Limited launches Retrofit Aftertreatment System, an innovative clean air solution for CPCBII and CPCBI gensets
- Mr. Ashok Chaturvedi highlights the role of Artificial Intelligence in addressing the problem of flexible packaging waste at ElitePlus++Global Business Summit 2024
- Maharashtra Cabinet nod to seeking transfer of Centre’s salt pan lands for Mumbai housing schemes
- Blaupunkt Unveils the New TS120 BASS Tower Speaker: Elevating Home Entertainment to New Heights
- Samsung Launches Galaxy S24 FE in India; Pre-book Now for Exciting Offers
- Gujarat govt approves Rs 245 crore for widening narrow bridges, structures to ease traffic
- Pluckk acquires D2C nutrition brand Upnourish
- BCCI yet to decide on India’s travel to Pakistan to ICC Champions Trophy; final call rests with Indian government, says BCCI
- Congress will face MP and Chhattisgarh-like situation in Haryana: Nayab Singh Saini
Just In
Colombia: Eight killed in helicopter crash
Eight people were killed after a Colombian Air Force helicopter crashed during a humanitarian mission in the eastern department of Vichada, said President Gustavo Petro.
Petro offered "a hug of solidarity" for the bereaved families as the country mourns the deceased in the tragedy, according to the president's social media account on X.
Earlier, the Colombian Air Force said that the Huey II helicopter, with registration number FAC-4441, had lost contact while on a medical mission on Sunday morning, reports Xinhua news agency.
Search and rescue operations were immediately launched after the crash.
Local media reported that the victims included several officers and technicians. Preliminary investigations show that bad weather could be the primary cause of the crash.