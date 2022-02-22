De-escalation top priority: India

United Nations: Voicing "deep concern" over the escalation of tension along the Russia-Ukraine border after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his troops into eastern Ukraine, India has told the UN Security Council that the immediate priority is de-escalation of tensions and said it was convinced that this issue can only be resolved through diplomatic dialogue.

Addressing an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on Ukraine on Monday night, India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti said, "we have been closely following the evolving developments relating to Ukraine, including developments along the eastern border of Ukraine and the related announcement by the Russian Federation."

India also emphasised that it was concerned about the safety and security of civilians. "Safety and security of civilians is essential. More than 20,000 Indian students and nationals live and study in different parts of Ukraine, including in its border areas. The well-being of Indians is of priority to us," Tirumurti said.