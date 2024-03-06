Live
Death toll of Russian Feb 7 attack on Kiev rises to 6
Kiev, March: The death toll of a Russian missile attack against Kiev on February 7 has risen to six as a man died in the hospital, media reported, citing his relatives.
Russia launched a mass strike against Ukraine on February 7, targeting the capital and other cities like Mykolaiv and Kharkiv, The Kyiv Independent reported.
A high-rise building in Kiev's Holosiivskyi district was hit and caught on fire, leaving several people dead and dozens injured.
More than 50 people suffered injuries in the city during the attack.
Yurii Nosov, who was injured in the fire, died in the hospital after doctors fought for his life for three weeks, his friends said on Facebook, The Kyiv Independent reported.
Nosov's daughter Anastasia was also killed in the attack, the media report said.
Russia launched a number of large-scale missile attacks against Ukrainian cities over the winter, killing dozens and injuring hundreds of civilians.