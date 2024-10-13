Egypt supports Palestinian Authority, rejects plans to displace Palestinians: FM Badr Abdelatty

Cairo: Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty reiterated "Egypt's firm support for the Palestinian Authority and rejection of any plans to displace the Palestinians from their land."

Abdelatty made the remarks on Saturday during his meeting with a visiting delegation of the Palestinian National Liberation Movement (Fatah), as reported by Xinhua news agency.

Abdelatty said Egypt is keen to communicate with active international parties to ensure access to relief and humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip despite the obstacles set by the Israeli army.

The Egyptian minister also stressed the importance of uniting the Palestinian parties and promoting the role of the national authority.

The meeting followed Egypt-sponsored talks between representatives from Fatah and Hamas in Cario, during which a well-informed Egyptian source said the two sides agreed to form a "temporary, non-political committee" to manage services concerning Gaza.

The two Palestinian factions agreed that "the committee's role will be limited to managing the Rafah border crossing and providing vital necessities for the people of Gaza," said the source.

Gaza has witnessed a one-year-long conflict between Israel and Hamas, sparked by a Hamas attack across the southern Israeli border on October 7, 2023, which resulted in approximately 1,200 fatalities and about 250 hostages taken.

The conflict has so far led to 42,175 Palestinian deaths in Gaza, according to the Gaza-based health authorities on Saturday. Meanwhile, families in Gaza are being subjected to severe suffering as forced displacement, disease, hunger, and death have become their daily norm in a bombed-out and besieged enclave.