Four killed in two crashes in and near US state of Wisconsin

Four killed in two crashes in and near US state of Wisconsin
Four killed in two crashes in and near US state of Wisconsin

Madison: Four people were killed and two others injured in two crashes in and near US state of Wisconsin.

As per Federal Aviation Administration, two people were killed and two injured when a helicopter and a gyrocopter collided at Wittman Regional Airport about 1.30 p.m on Saturday

Earlier, two others were killed when a single-engine plane went into nearby Lake Winnebago, NBC news quoted Capt. Lara Vendola-Messer with the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office as saying.

The first crash occurred about 9 a.m. when a single-engine North American T-6 Texan went into Lake Winnebago after departing Wittman Regional Airport.

The two injured people were stabilised at a hospital, EAA AirVenture Oshkosh organisers said in a statement.

