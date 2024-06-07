  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > International

Hamas yet to respond to Gaza ceasefire proposal: Qatar

Hamas yet to respond to Gaza ceasefire proposal: Qatar
x
Highlights

Qatar, mediating talks to forge a deal between Israel and Hamas, said that the latter was yet to respond to a recent proposal for a ceasefire and hostage release.

Cairo: Qatar, mediating talks to forge a deal between Israel and Hamas, said that the latter was yet to respond to a recent proposal for a ceasefire and hostage release.

"The mediators have not received until now a reply from Hamas ... The movement has notified that it is still studying the proposal," Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari said late Thursday.

Qatar, the US and Egypt have been mediating between Israel and Hamas for months to achieve a ceasefire and an exchange of hostages kept by the militant group for Palestinian prisoners held in Israel.

Efforts have picked up fresh momentum after US President Joe Biden announced last week a three-phase plan to end the months-long Gaza war.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X