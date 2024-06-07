Live
- ‘Telugu Indian Idol’ Season 3 set to premiere from June 14th
- Release date confirmed for hilarious ride ‘O Manchi Ghost’
- Shareholders Face Choice: Approve Elon Musk's $56 Billion Pay or Risk CEO Exit
- Solve problems with election code lifted
- Telangana CM Revanth Reddy to Attend Congress Working Committee Meeting in Delhi
- Cattle smuggling case: Supreme Court asks Delhi HC to expeditiously decide Sukanya Mondal's bail plea
- Amitabh Bachchan monumental projection as Ashwatthama in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ unveiled
- World Gin Day 2024: Date, History and Significance
- World Oceans Day 2024: Date, History and Significance
- Tragic Collision In Gujarat: Four Family Members Killed In Sabarkantha District Accident
Hamas yet to respond to Gaza ceasefire proposal: Qatar
Qatar, mediating talks to forge a deal between Israel and Hamas, said that the latter was yet to respond to a recent proposal for a ceasefire and hostage release.
Cairo: Qatar, mediating talks to forge a deal between Israel and Hamas, said that the latter was yet to respond to a recent proposal for a ceasefire and hostage release.
"The mediators have not received until now a reply from Hamas ... The movement has notified that it is still studying the proposal," Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari said late Thursday.
Qatar, the US and Egypt have been mediating between Israel and Hamas for months to achieve a ceasefire and an exchange of hostages kept by the militant group for Palestinian prisoners held in Israel.
Efforts have picked up fresh momentum after US President Joe Biden announced last week a three-phase plan to end the months-long Gaza war.
