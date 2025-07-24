Hindu temple in Australia defaced with racist graffiti

Canberra: In a recent disturbing act of racial violence, a prominent Hindu temple in Melbourne was vandalised with racist graffiti in Victoria, Australia. This incident has raised concerns within the community about the increasing hate attacks on Hindus in the country.

The incident occurred at Shree Swaminarayan Temple as it was smeared with a hateful slur that read "Go Home" and used words like "brown" along with abusive slang, according to media reports.

Additionally, the same racist message was also found on the walls of two nearby Asian‑run restaurants, which further outraged the people who raised serious concerns over the hate attacks.

Confirming the incident, Victoria Police mentioned they are investigating "four linked incidents in Boronia," including the temple and two restaurants.

"Police are investigating following reports of graffiti in Bayswater and Boronia on July 21... It is understood graffiti was spray-painted on the front of a healing centre on the Mountain Highway overnight," Australian media outlet The Australia Today quoted the police as saying.

"Shortly after, graffiti was discovered on a temple on Wadhurst Drive in Boronia about 9.30 a.m. Two further restaurants were located with graffiti on Boronia Road," it added.

Makrand Bhagwat, President of the Hindu Council of Australia's Victoria chapter, expressed shock over the incident at the site, which unfolded on Monday morning.

"Seeing it (temple) vandalised with hateful words was heartbreaking for volunteers and worshippers alike. Our temple is meant to be a sanctuary of peace, devotion and unity. It's where we come together to celebrate our faith and heritage," he stated.

Victoria's Premier, Jacinta Allan, also condemned the incident, describing it as "hateful, racist and deeply disturbing."

"It wasn't just vandalism -- it was a deliberate act of hate, designed to intimidate, isolate, and spread fear. It was an attack on your right to feel safe and to belong, and on the values that bind us together. There's no place for it anywhere in Victoria. And it must be called out for what it is," she said in a statement.

"No community should ever have to endure something like this, but in speaking out, you've shown an enormous amount of strength and dignity. As Premier, I want you to know how much your contribution, your culture, and your faith mean to me, and to the future we're building together in this state," she added.

Additionally, an Indian student was violently beaten in a racially motivated attack in Adelaide, sparking widespread outrage.

On July 23, Charanpreet Singh, 23, when he was out with his wife, was brutally attacked by a group of men, who were armed with sharp objects.

As per the video circulated online, the group of five men were seen coming out of their vehicle and began thrashing Singh without any provocation. They were also heard shouting racial slurs.

These incidents mirror a series of stencil racist attacks across Australia, including other temples, museums and Indian-origin people. Community advocates have raised alarm over a surge in hate-driven racist incidents.