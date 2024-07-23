  • Menu
Honoured by Biden's endorsement: Kamala

Honoured by Biden's endorsement: Kamala
Washington: US Vice President Kamala Harris has said she plans to "earn and win" the Democratic presidential nomination to defeat Donald Trump after...

Washington: US Vice President Kamala Harris has said she plans to "earn and win" the Democratic presidential nomination to defeat Donald Trump after President Joe Biden decided not to seek re-election, putting her on the path to become the first woman and first Asian-American to lead a major political party's ticket.

Vice President Harris, 59, said she was “honoured” to receive Biden’s endorsement and voiced her appreciation for his extraordinary leadership as President of the United States and his decades of service to the country.

“I am honoured to have the President’s endorsement and my intention is to earn and win this nomination,” she said in a statement on Sunday.

The historic endorsement came after Biden, 81, announced on Sunday that he is dropping out of the race following weeks of disarray within the Democratic Party.

Despite Biden's backing, it remains unclear whether Harris will become the nominee, or what process the Democratic Party would take to select an alternative.

