Israel sets up military site in Lebanon

Beirut: The Israeli army on Saturday set up a military site west of the border town of Qalaa in southern Lebanon, according to Lebanese military sources.

The sources, who spoke anonymously, told Xinhua news agency that an Israeli bulldozer, protected by several Merkava tanks, worked to create bunkers and barriers at a hill overlooking the road linking the southeast town of Marjeyoun to the city of Nabatieh deep in south Lebanon.

"Afterwards, an Israeli infantry force and five tanks were stationed on this hill, which is about four km away from the border line separating Lebanon and Israel," they added.

Since September 23, the Israeli army has intensified its air attack on Lebanon in an escalation of conflict with Hezbollah. Israel further initiated a ground operation across its northern border into Lebanon in early October.