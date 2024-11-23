Live
- Sudanese army recaptures capital of Sinnar State in central Sudan
- Kishkindha Kaandam Review: Some movies prove not to compromise in having a good cinematic experience and this is one of them
- Son-rise: Hemant Soren grows taller as tribal leader, makes father proud
- ISL 2024-25: 10-man NorthEast United FC hold on to take three points vs Punjab FC
- BGT 2024-25: Jaiswal’s application, commitment to form a partnership was so impressive, says Gilchrist
- BGT 2024-25: Personally, I am very happy with my performance, says Harshit Rana
- Pakistan's Lahore remains world's most polluted city despite light drizzle
- Asha Nautiyal retains Kedarnath for BJP, to be back as MLA after 12 years
- India leads world in science, innovation research: Minister
- Flash flood in Indonesia's South Tapanuli claims two lives
Just In
Israel sets up military site in Lebanon
The Israeli army on Saturday set up a military site west of the border town of Qalaa in southern Lebanon, according to Lebanese military sources.
Beirut: The Israeli army on Saturday set up a military site west of the border town of Qalaa in southern Lebanon, according to Lebanese military sources.
The sources, who spoke anonymously, told Xinhua news agency that an Israeli bulldozer, protected by several Merkava tanks, worked to create bunkers and barriers at a hill overlooking the road linking the southeast town of Marjeyoun to the city of Nabatieh deep in south Lebanon.
"Afterwards, an Israeli infantry force and five tanks were stationed on this hill, which is about four km away from the border line separating Lebanon and Israel," they added.
Since September 23, the Israeli army has intensified its air attack on Lebanon in an escalation of conflict with Hezbollah. Israel further initiated a ground operation across its northern border into Lebanon in early October.